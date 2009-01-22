Poet-Author Kathleen Norris to Read on Behalf of Mount Calvary Monks

All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church will be hosting a unique benefit Monday for the support of the Brothers of the Holy Cross, who lost their monastery in the Tea Fire.

Kathleen Norris , poet and best-selling author ofand, will be reading from her newest work,. The reading will take place at the church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane, at 7 p.m. Monday. A free-will offering will be taken at the door for Mount Calvary Retreat House & Monastery , 2501 Gibraltar Road.

Norris has published seven books of poetry. Her first book of poems, Falling Off, was the 1971 winner of the Big Table Younger Poets Award. Soon after, she settled down in her grandparents’ home in Lemmon, S.D., where she lived with her husband, poet David Dwyer, until his death from lung cancer in 2003. The move was the inspiration for the first of her nonfiction books, the award-winning best-seller, Dakota: A Spiritual Geography. It was a New York Times Notable Book of the Year and was selected as one of the best books of the year by Library Journal.

Her new book, Acedia & Me: A Marriage, Monks and a Writer’s Life, was published in September and is a study of acedia, the ancient word for the spiritual side of sloth. She examines the topic in the light of theology, psychology, monastic spirituality, and her own experience. Norris now resides in Hawaii, where she volunteers at her mother’s retirement home and her local Episcopal Church. She travels to the mainland regularly to speak to students, medical professionals, social workers, and college and university chaplains, as well as churches and teaching hospitals.

Two funds have been established to address the Mount Calvary losses. Contributions may be mailed to Mount Calvary Retreat House & Monastery, P.O. Box 1296, Santa Barbara 93102, or to the Bishop’s Office, Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, 840 Echo Park Ave., Los Angeles 90026.

For more information, call Mount Calvary at 805.962.9855.

Robbie Boyd is parish administrator at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church.