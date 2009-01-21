Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 11:20 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 

Russell Collins: Love Among the Ruins

Six things you can do to minimize your stress and maximize your relationship.

By Russell Collins | January 21, 2009 | 10:54 p.m.

We live in a time of deep economic uncertainty. Obviously. And money problems create relationship problems as sure as summer follows spring. And bigger money problems like those we’re experiencing now — even here in our protected little enclave of Santa Barbara — can create even bigger relationship woes. It’s too early for official statistics, but anecdotal data from fellow therapists — along with my own experience — are sending a pretty clear signal: more calls for couples therapy, more conflict, more conversations about splitting up.

Inevitably, as the financial crisis deepens, therapists, opinion columnists and Dr. Phil will offer explanations and advice to help suffering couples.

Much of this advice is behavioral — changing your behavior can help things a lot. The guidance is tried and true, and has real benefit for couples in relatively low levels of distress:

» Treat each other with respect — be conscious about this, especially when you are feeling disrespectful.

» Use the 5-to-1 rule: Five positive, affirming communications to your partner for every one negative. (This doesn’t limit your ability to complain, by the way; just make sure you have lots of good things to say, too.)

» Be aware of the “Four Horsemen” of destructive communications, which are, according to relationship researcher John Gottman: criticism, stonewalling, defensiveness and contempt. Of these, beware particularly of contempt — it’s the relationship killer nonpareil.

» Make an agreement with your partner to walk away when the argument gets heated. Have a word or signal between you that says “I’m cutting off this argument because I care deeply about our relationship and want to protect it. We can talk more when we cool down.”

» Notice how deep your commitment is to “being right” when you argue. Then do a cost-benefit analysis. Are the costs to the relationship worth the benefit of winning the argument?

These are five new behaviors that can have important healing effects when financial stress — or just the stress of living — tests the relationship.

With that said, I want to caution against relying exclusively on behavioral change techniques at times like these. With our fear and uncertainty about the world so swiftly ratcheting up, our instincts are on high alert to protect us from danger. Stress makes us particularly (though often unconsciously) resistant to changing old habits. Our ancient evolutionary brain tries to organize our instincts and behavior to just keep us alive right now. The old patterns of behaving have done the job so far ... why take chances with new ones?

Awareness of these rigid patterns of reactivity — and how they play out in our relationships — can end their tyranny over our lives. According to current theory, during periods of relationship stress, old abandonment terrors from childhood well up with their original intensity: my caregiver doesn’t love me and may abandon me, and I can’t survive in this world all alone. The technical term for this way of thinking about relationships is “Adult Attachment Theory.” We protect ourselves from this unconscious terror by becoming defensive and withdrawing behind a wall, or by attacking our partner with criticism and contempt. Defensiveness, stonewalling, criticism and contempt. These are Gottman’s Four Horsemen revisited. But where the behavior-change techniques I mentioned above treat the Four Horsemen as unhealthy and unwanted, through the lens of Attachment Theory they show up as the natural, self-protective mechanisms of a terrified child. These defensive mechanisms don’t work very well in our current situation as adults, of course. But because they arise unconsciously from more primitive parts of our brain, we feel safer when we employ them — for the moment at least.

Adult Attachment Theory would be just an interesting idea if it were merely a model of human nature and behavior. But it’s more than that. Through the work of relationship therapy pioneers Sue Johnson, Les Greenberg and others, it has become a full-blown theory of change. In Johnson’s view, successful relationships result when we experience our partners as havens of security. To acheive this, partners must learn to listen deeply to each other’s terror — often expressed as fear and anger toward each other — and to compassionately validate and comfort each other in times of uncertainty and stress. Times like these.

The work is not easy, and it’s not carried out through the learning of behavioral techniques. Rather, it’s done through the peeling away of successive layers of the emotional onion, and the re-organization of key emotional responses — “the music of the attachment dance,” as Johnson calls it. Johnson’s therapy model is considered brief — 10-20 sessions of psychotherapy. And, for people not interested in psychotherapy, Johnson has written a book that lays out not just the theory, but the path to relational health as she sees it.

So, to the five new behaviors I listed nearby, I’d like to recommend a sixth: go to your favorite bookseller and pick up a copy of Sue Johnson’s very engaging, informative and helpful book. It’s called Hold Me Tight, and it can provide important guidance to couples worried about higher conflict or lower satisfaction and intimacy during these daunting times. Read it slowly, do the exercises, and listen deeply to the wisdom it contains; it may add value to your life long after your financial fears have ended and the current economic crisis has passed.

Russell Collins is a Santa Barbara psychotherapist and divorce mediator. Click here for more information.

