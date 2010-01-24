Santa Barbarans Catch a Break in the Weather

Sunshine brings out the storm-weary, but more rain is forecast for Tuesday

After a week of steady rain, heavy surf, thunder, lighting, hail, snow, wild wind and a possible tornado or two, storm-weary South Coast residents streamed into the weekend sunshine Saturday, grateful for the respite — even if it might be for just a few days.

Despite sunny skies, Saturday’s temperature didn’t crack 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s forecast calls for more of the same.

Rain is due to return Tuesday, however, and another thunderstorm is possible, the weather service said. Monday night will see a 20 percent chance of showers.

A high surf advisory is in effect for west-facing beaches until late Sunday afternoon. Officials said waves could reach 5 to 8 feet, with waves up to 12 feet possible around Ventura Harbor. Authorities warned that conditions are ripe for strong rip currents.

A small craft advisory is in effect until late Sunday for boats in the Santa Barbara Channel.

Although Santa Barbara received about 4 inches of rain last week, no major mudslides or debris flows occurred, and no evacuations or warnings were issued. Santa Barbara County officials warned motorists of snow and icy conditions at the higher elevations of mountains and mountain roadways.

The pier at Goleta Beach has been reopened, but Lake Cachuma remains closed to boaters.

Cachuma Reservoir saw a rise of more than 5 feet last week and remains at 79 percent capacity. Gibraltar Reservoir is at its maximum level, officials said.

