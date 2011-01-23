Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 10:46 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: LACO and Ignat Solzhenitsyn Queue Up Mozart, Haydn, Lutoslawski

CAMA concert to fill The Granada on Monday evening with classical sounds

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | January 23, 2011 | 7:45 p.m.

The next event from the Community Arts Music Association will be a concert by the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra at 8 p.m. Monday in The Granada. Ignat Solzhenitsyn will serve in the dual role of conductor and pianist.

Ignat Solzhenitsyn will play the piano and conduct the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra in a Community Arts Music Association performance at 8 p.m. Monday at The Granada.
When you see that somebody is going to conduct from the piano, you should start looking for a Mozart piano concerto on the program. Sure enough, the first composition out of the gate at the LACO concert will be “Concerto No. 20 in d-minor for Piano and Orchestra, K. 466,” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. (Of course, lots of piano concertos can be played and conducted by the same musician, but only Mozart’s are performed so with any regularity; I don’t know why. No doubt it works better with a chamber orchestra than with a 20th-century symphony orchestra. When André Previn made a recording of George Gershwin’s “Concerto in F and the Rhapsody in Blue,” in which he was conductor and soloist, he almost apologized for doing so in the liner notes). LACO will also play the “Funeral Music” by Witold Lutoslawski, and the “Symphony No. 103 in E-flat Major,” the “Drum Roll,” by Franz Joseph Haydn.

We all have our own reasons for preferring one Mozart piano concerto over another, but calling one greater than the other is, if not meaningless, then pointless. That said, “K. 466” is an extraordinary tour de force, turbulent and romantic and even at its most tender apt to burst open with anarchic energy. Nothing like it comes before, and only Beethoven comes after.

Lutoslawski’s “Funeral Music,” for Béla Bartók has the reputation for being “accessible.” That it is, but many of us find a lot of his music to be of easy and rewarding access. To be sure, the “Funeral Music” is direct and heartfelt and unabashedly emotional. It is also very beautiful.

When Haydn’s “Symphony No. 103” was premiered, in London in 1795, the Morning Chronicle critic had this to say: “Another new Overture [sic] by the fertile and enchanting Haydn, was performed, which, as usual, had continued strokes of genius, both in [melody] and harmony. The Introduction excited the deepest attention, the allegro charmed, the andante was encored, the Minuets, especially the Trio, was playful and sweet, and the last movement was equal, if not superior to the preceding.” Me, too.

Tickets to the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra are available from The Granada box office, 1214 State St., which can be reached by phone at 805.899.2222. Or click here to purchase tickets online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

