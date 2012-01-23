2012 Marks 80th Anniversary of Investment Firm Crowell, Weedon & Co.

The company, with offices in Santa Barbara and Ventura, is committed to putting clients' needs first

This month marks the 80th anniversary of Southern California-based stock brokerage and money management firm Crowell, Weedon & Co., with offices in Santa Barbara and Ventura.

A significant milestone for a company that was established in 1932 during the grim economic days of the Great Depression, Crowell, Weedon & Co. is now the largest independent investment firm in the Western United States.

Founders Warren Crowell and George Weedon established the firm with a strong belief in the American free enterprise system, a conservative philosophy of investing in top-quality enterprises and, above all else, a solid commitment to putting their clients’ investment needs first.

Today, three generations later, Crowell, Weedon & Co. has more than $8 billion in client assets and 15 branches throughout California. Though 80 years have passed, Crowell Weedon’s team of expert investors uphold the principles and traditions the firm was built upon, and maintain that a long-term approach to investing is the path to a secure and prosperous future.

