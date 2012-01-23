Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 3:11 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria High to Showcase New Digital Photography Program

Opening reception on Feb. 3 will celebrate 'A Day in the Life at Carpinteria High School'

By Sarah Rochlitzer for Carpinteria High School | January 23, 2012 | 5:36 p.m.

Carpinteria High School will showcase student work from its brand-new digital photography program with a free opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at the Curious Cup Bookstore, 929 Linden Ave.

The theme, “A Day in the Life at Carpinteria High School,” is meant to give students an opportunity to visually communicate and share their school experience. They explore a combination of documentary and portrait photography to illustrate a wide spectrum of student life, including sports, academics, friends and art.

Thanks to a generous grant from the Santa Barbara Art Association Student Art Fund, the school purchased a class set of frames and framing supplies to professionally exhibit the work, as well as mats with a backing in an acetate bag that will be used to sell smaller prints.

Proceeds from the art sales will go toward investing in the school’s digital photography program and future photography shows. This will be the first time for most students to exhibit, and possibly sell, their art publicly.

The opening reception will be a collaboration with other CHS departments. The newly revamped culinary program will create and serve hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, sourced from the school’s organic garden, and CHS musicians will contribute to the festivities with a performance.

— Sarah Rochlitzer represents Carpinteria High School.

