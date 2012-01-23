Goleta Valley Senior Center to Host ‘New to Medicare’ Presentation

The Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program will sponsor a free presentation for people entering Medicare from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Goleta Valley Senior Center.

“HICAP is offering this presentation to help people entering Medicare and their caregivers to better understand this comprehensive health-care program,” said Lee Diaz, president of the Board of Directors for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

“Topics will include a general introduction to Medicare, which includes Medicare Parts A and B, Medicare supplemental insurance (Medigap policies), Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare prescription drug plans (Part D).

“It is important to get a basic understanding of Medicare. The four parts of Medicare include hospital care, physician and lab work, and prescription drug coverage. Additionally, the presentation will help a Medicare beneficiary understand when to file an appeal or complaint as well as learn about programs that can help to save money on the medical and drug costs.”

“In addition to this presentation, the Goleta Senior Center hosts a volunteer HICAP counselor four times a month to meet one on one with Medicare beneficiaries to discuss issues or concerns,” said Amy Mallett, director of the Goleta Valley Senior Center. “It is a great free service that can help to unravel the Medicare maze.”

HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. HICAP does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company, or heath plan. The presentation is a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, HICAP with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Center for Medicare and Medical Services, the federal Medicare agency.

For more information about the “New to Medicare” presentation or to schedule an appointment, contact Joyce Ellen Lippman at 805.928.5663 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or click here.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman represents the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.