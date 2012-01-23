Removal of Ficus Trees Scheduled Along Upper State Street

Work will be performed in early morning hours Wednesday through Friday

The City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department has scheduled the removal of three ficus trees in the 3300 to 3500 blocks of Upper State Street.

In an effort to minimize traffic impacts, tree removal is scheduled to occur between 6 and 9 a.m. this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Although vehicles will be able to travel both eastbound and westbound, each morning one westbound traffic lane closure will be necessary for this work.

The Parks & Recreation Department is removing the trees because their condition poses significant safety hazards. Replacement trees are tentatively scheduled for planting in March as part of a tree replanting and enhancement program for the Upper State Street corridor. In the first phase of this program, the city will install 20 new street trees.

— Jill Zachary is an assistant director of the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.