San Marcos Road to Close for 3 Days Half-Mile North of Cathedral Oaks

Crews will be performing earthquake retrofitting work on the bridge over Maria Ygnacia Creek

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department is scheduled to close San Marcos Road a half-mile north of Cathedral Oaks Road this Tuesday through Friday to perform earthquake retrofitting work on the bridge over Maria Ygnacia Creek.

Closure hours are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The road will be temporarily closed during the day for critical construction activities that include pile construction. The road closure is necessary to include heavy equipment to operate on or around the bridge and to maintain the safety of the traveling public.

During the road closure, traffic will be diverted onto Cathedral Oaks Road and San Marcos Pass (Highway 154). Please be aware of all traffic controls and detour signs.

The Public Works Department thanks the public and motorists for their patience and cooperation during the times of this road closure.

— Eric Pearson is the construction section manager for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.