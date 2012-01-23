Verizon Makes $17,200 Donation to MESA Program at SBCC

Verizon presented a $17,200 check to SBCC Acting Superintendent/President Jack Friedlander on Tuesday to support the college’s innovative MESA (Math, Engineering, Science, Achievement) program.
Jesus Torres, director of Verizon government and external affairs, and Friedlander were joined by Marilyn Spaventa, acting executive vice president of educational programs; Vanessa Patterson, executive director of the Foundation for SBCC; MESA Director Virginia Estrella, and MESA students and alumni.
Estrella and students who have benefited from the program spoke about MESA and how private support is vital.
The latest donation of $17,200 will add to Verizon’s contributions of more than $52,000 to MESA.
