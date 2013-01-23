Allan Hancock College Community Education Offering ‘Grant Writing: Beyond Basics’ Class

Allan Hancock College Community Education offers a “Grant Writing: Beyond Basics” class for students who want to expand their grant-writing skills.

In this advanced course, students design a project, create a letter of inquiry and receive feedback throughout the process. Students learn different grant proposal formats for both private and public agencies and how to research funding agencies to match specific needs.

This course is designed to equip anyone with the necessary tools and techniques to get a grant proposal funded.

The class will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 29-Feb. 19, on the Santa Maria campus, Room K-24. The fee is $40.

Click here to register online under course number (CRN) 41836. Students can also receive registration assistance in person at Community Education (Building S) on the Santa Maria campus.

For more information, click here or call 805.922.6966 x3209.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.