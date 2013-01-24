Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 4:35 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Andros Floor Design Moving from Longtime Downtown Location

Owner Rocco Norton says the store will open at 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, Suite 15 by Feb. 1

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 24, 2013 | 1:06 a.m.

Andros Floor Design is moving to a new downtown Santa Barbara location after spending nearly 66 years in the space where business began.

Owner Rocco Norton wants to get the word out to customers that the store will move to 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, Suite 15 by Feb. 1.

Norton said the flooring store is reopening at the beginning of next month after losing its long-term lease at 418 North Salsipuedes St., which is just four blocks north of the new place.

Andros is still open where it was founded in 1947 through Jan. 31, although the offices have already been moved down the street, according to Norton, who bought the store from its employees almost seven years ago.

“We’re in the process of doing tenant improvements,” he told Noozhawk. “We’re hoping that this turns out to be a positive thing. It’s a lot better for staff and for shoppers. The building that we were in was an old metal Quonset hut.”

More parking will also be available at the new location, as well as a more customer-friendly space to view flooring options.

“One of the things we’re doing that’s different is we’re changing the merchandising section,” Norton said. “More retail friendly, with showroom space, not just racks shoved in space.”

Sales are going on now to unload some merchandise before the final move.

Norton said Andros shouldn’t be closed at all during the move. He expects to have a soft opening in March, with an official grand opening later that month or into April for the community and invited guests.

The quick move will have no impact on the level of service, he said, adding that the new location should get a lot of traffic because it’s next to Calvary Chapel.

“People in the community have always known it to be there, but here’s a bigger space, not too far away,” Norton said. “There are (other) options out there, but we’re very unique. “

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

