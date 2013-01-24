Crane Country Day School Holding Annual Open House, Art Show on Sunday

Crane Country Day School is hosting its annual Open House and Art Show from 2 to 4 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 27, on its campus at 1795 San Leandro Lane in Montecito.

From 2 to 3 p.m., the classrooms will be open to meet teachers and see samples of student work. The library will feature videos of a variety of Crane performance opportunities. In the Olive Tree Quad, Service Learning students will share their recent projects, and in the main plaza, a drum circle will be welcoming the visitors to the campus.

At 3 p.m., a presentation will take place in Crane’s theater, Cate Hall, which will include a scene from the fourth-grade play, Annie, a performance from the Upper School xylophone group, Vibes!, and a slideshow of Crane activities and events.

At 3:30 p.m., the campus will become alive with a variety of activities, including math games, science experiments and art projects.

Crane’s Open House coincides with the all-school art show, which showcases more than 650 pieces of student artwork. The art theme this year, “Big/Little,” features art installations that test the conventional boundaries of size. Giant ants will take over the art rooms and surround the miniature city of Metropolis 3. A tiny circus complete with elephants and acrobats will dazzle onlookers, while a giant ant farm crawls through the background.

The art show will surely give the littlest of visitors the biggest of thrills.

Crane offers the Open House as an opportunity for the whole family to visit the campus, meet the teachers, and experience the unique programs and curriculum that the school has to offer. We hope you’ll be able to stop by on Sunday to take a look! The Open House and Art Show event is rain or shine.

For more information, call Julia Davis at 805.969.7732.

— Julia Davis is an admissions associate for Crane Country Day School.