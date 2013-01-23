EDC Hosting Retirement Soiree for Executive Director David Landecker

The community is invited to join the Environmental Defense Center’s Board of Directors and staff in celebrating the career of recently retired Executive Director David Landecker, in honor of his commitment as a community activist.

The celebration will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 6 at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St., No. 205 in Santa Barbara.

The cost is $50. Proceeds will benefit the Environmental Defense Center.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here, or make your reservation by Feb. 22 by calling the EDC at 805.963.1622 x103.

— Angela Antenore represents the Environmental Defense Center.