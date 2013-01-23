Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 5:45 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

The Fund for Santa Barbara Hosting Grant Awards Party

By Geoff Green for The Fund for Santa Barbara | January 23, 2013 | 4:00 p.m.

As we leave 2012 behind and begin 2013, The Fund for Santa Barbara invites the community to honor and celebrate the work of northern Santa Barbara County’s progressive community organizations that received grants from The Fund for Santa Barbara in 2012 with a Grant Awards Party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12 at the 510 Event Center at 510 South Broadway in Santa Maria.

To RSVP, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.922.1707.

Please join us for a celebration of grassroots community work with friends, neighbors, fellow activists, volunteers, donors and community leaders. There will be live music, appetizers by FiveTen Events Center and a no-host bar.

Everyone is welcome! The suggested donation is $10.

Join us in celebrating The Fund’s 2012 Northern SB County grant recipients.:

» Adsum Education Foundation, Inc. — General Support
» American GI Forum of Santa Maria — Steps to University
» Association of Mexican American Educators — Plaza Comunitaria; (CENU) Centro Educacional Naciones Unidas (Educational Center United Nations)
» California Center for Cooperative Development — Lompoc Worker Cooperative Development
» CAUSE (Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy) — PUEBLO Regional Immigrant Rights and Integration Organizing Project
» CAUSE/ PUEBLO — Neighborhood-based organizing and Leadership Development
» Central Coast Future Leaders — CCFL Family Leadership Camp & Guadalupe Expansion
» Central Coast Green Team
» Central Coast Response Network — North County Expansion
» Conflict Solutions Center — Restorative Justice Partnership Initiative
» Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center — Cuyama Youth4Change
» Freedom4Youth Leadership Program
» GRACE (Gay Rights Advocates for Change and Equality) — General Support
» Guadalupe Union School District — Second Annual Guadalupe Reading Festival
» North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center — SAVE Club/Green Dot Project
» Santa Barbara County Action Network (SBCAN) — North County Oil Coalition
» Santa Maria / Lompoc NAACP — NAACP Town Hall Meetings - Diversity/Tolerance and Affordable Care Act
» Santa Maria Que Padre Parent Group
» Santa Ynez Valley Fruit and Vegetable Rescue
» William James Association — Poetic Justice Project

— Geoff Green is executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.

