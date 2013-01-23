Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 4:39 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
Your Health
Help Unlimited Expands Client Care Department

By Leeana McNeilley for Help Unlimited | January 23, 2013 | 7:08 p.m.

Help Unlimited Inc., a locally owned and operated home care company, is expanding its personal care services.

Registered nurse Marilyn Campbell, left, has joined forces with licensed vocational nurse June Davila in an effort to expand Help Unlimited's personal care services.
Registered nurse Marilyn Campbell, left, has joined licensed vocational nurse June Davila as Help Unlimited expands its personal care services. (Help Unlimited photo)

For more than 35 years, Help Unlimited has provided ongoing personalized care, allowing individuals to stay in their homes in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

In response to its clients’ growing needs for transitional care, rehabilitation and ongoing assistance in the home, Help Unlimited has expanded its care management and supervisory staff. Registered nurse Marilyn Campbell is joining forces with licensed vocational nurse June Davila, care coordination supervisor/community liaison.

Davila has acted as Help Unlimited’s client liaison and care staff supervisor for the past seven years.

Campbell will continue in the role of community care liaison for Help Unlimited Home Care, Help Unlimited’s Medicare-certified sister agency specializing in post hospitalization care and rehabilitation at home. Following a hospitalization, change in condition or accident, licensed professional staff may be ordered by the physician to assist the patient in his or her recovery.

Campbell, in her role with Help Unlimited Home Care, works with patients, doctors and rehabilitation centers in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties to ensure that the transition from the hospital or skilled nursing facility to the home provides the professional services and support necessary to allow for a successful recovery.

Help Unlimited’s nonmedical personal care services continue to grow. The expansion of its care supervisors, with the addition of Campbell, will enable Help Unlimited to respond to the growing need for comprehensive ongoing care for individuals needing nonmedical assistance at home. It can be overwhelming to manage activities of daily living, appointments and changing care needs while going through a health crisis or illness. The care provided by Help Unlimited offers relief for family members and the client, providing personalized care that begins when the client first arrives home and continues on as needs transition, and more or less care is needed.

Help Unlimited has provided high-quality care to its clients for more than 35 years in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. It understands the need for compassionate, professional and comprehensive care in the homes of its clients — care that is cost-effective and promotes safety and quality of life.

Help Unlimited has a team of experienced, caring and committed home care aides (home health aides, certified nursing assistants and personal attendants). Help Unlimited is a family-owned private pay home care agency short respite care or long term 24-hour assistance. Help Unlimited HomeCare is a state-licensed, Medicare-certified home health agency providing nursing care, physical, occupational and speech therapists, as well as social workers. Help Unlimited, along with Help Unlimited HomeCare, provides seamless and comprehensive care across the home care and home health continuum.

— Leeana McNeilley is the director of Help Unlimited Inc..

