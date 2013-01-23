Rotary Club of Montecito to Celebrate Charter’s 60th Anniversary

The Rotary Club of Montecito will mark the 60th anniversary of the club’s chartering with a celebration at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12 at the Montecito County Club.

The celebration will include entertainment by well-know jazz musician Peter Clark and “friends.”

The cost is $50. To RSVP, call club president Murray Ray at 805.689.3692.



The service club is known for both its community and international work. Of note is the “Congo Project.” The Rotary Club of Montecito is funding a school (the roof has been completed). In total, the club has transferred $62,000 to the Congo.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing the Rotary Club of Montecito.