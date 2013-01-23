Santa Barbara Family Chiropractic, Innate Fitness to Host B2B Breakfast

Santa Barbara Family Chiropractic and Innate Fitness will host the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s February Business-2-Business Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Come hear what programs they have to offer and kick off 2013 right by improving your health.

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A breakfast from Marmalade Cafe will be provided, as well as coffee from Zizzo’s, served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $5 for ambassadors, $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.

Attendees must RSVP by Feb. 1 to get on the hot sheet. Click here to register. For more information, call 805.967.2500 x5 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .