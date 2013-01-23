Rain Is Coming, But It’s Not Clear When

The clear skies and balmy temperatures that have graced the Central Coast the past few days are pretty much over, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front approaching from the northwest is expected to bring cloudy skies into the weekend, with periods of rain beginning as early as Wednesday night, forecasters said.

What meteorologists were calling a “very complicated weather scenario” was making forecasts rather difficult.

“The upshot is that rain is a very good bet between tonight and Saturday morning, but it will not be raining the entire time, and identifying the more likely periods will be very tricky,” the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts were expected to be relatively light — generally a quarter-inch or less.

Daytime highs should be around 60 degrees, with overnight lows near 40.

A high-surf advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday night 9 a.m. Friday. Breakers of 8 to 12 feet are possible in some locations, with some sets to 14 feet. Dangerous rip current are likely at most beaches.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.