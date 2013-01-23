Cooper Allebrand of Santa Barbara Makes Dean’s List at Roger Williams University

Cooper Allebrand of Santa Barbara has been named to the fall 2012 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I.
Allebrand is majoring in undecided/liberal arts.
Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.
Roger Williams University, an independent, coeducational university with programs in the liberal arts and the professions, offers 43 majors and a plethora of co-curricular activities as well as study abroad options.
— Lynda Curtis represents Roger Williams University.