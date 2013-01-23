Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 5:37 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Teens Cited for Graffiti Vandalism on Eastside

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 23, 2013 | 5:41 p.m.

Two Santa Barbara teens have been cited for vandalism after police officers say they spotted the men tagging the Milpas Street/Highway 101 overpass.

Eduardo Zavala
Eduardo Zavala

Eduardo Zavala, 18, as well as an unnamed 17-year-old male juvenile, were cited for misdemeanors about 10:30 p.m. Monday after two officers were dispatched to the area for a call, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Harwood said an officer noticed Zavala on the center median beneath the freeway, then pull a can of spray paint from his clothing and start to paint one of the columns of the overpass.

The officers approached the man quietly, and spotted another man — the juvenile — begin spray painting the the area as well.

“The vandals were so engrossed in their activity that the officers were able to get within 10 feet of them before being seen,” Harwood said, adding that the men fled after seeing the officers.

Zavala reportedly ran westbound but stopped when commanded to do so, and was taken into custody.

The juvenile also ran westbound and then continued north, and discarded a can of spray paint in a planter. The officer caught up with him, and the young man was taken into custody.

Harwood said both suspects were found to be in possession of additional spray paint cans and paint can nozzles.

“Examination of the scene revealed several freshly painted tagging monikers in green and gray spray paint on the columns of the overpass,” he said.

Both suspects were transported to the Santa Barbara Police Department, where they declined to make statements about the incident, according to Harwood. Zavala was issued a misdemeanor citation for vandalism, with an arraignment date set for Feb. 25, and was released from the police station.

The juvenile was issued a misdemeanor citation for vandalism, possession of vandalism tools, resisting or delaying an officer, and destruction of evidence. He was released from the police station to his parents.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 