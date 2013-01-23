Santa Maria Seeking Representatives to Serve On City Committees

The City of Santa Maria is accepting applications to serve on the Block Grants Advisory Committee, Measure U2012 Citizens Oversight Committee, and the Recreation and Parks Commission.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 22. The appointments will be made by the City Council on March 5.

Block Grants Advisory Committee

Two appointments will be made — one to fill an unexpired term ending July 31, 2014, and one to fill an unexpired term ending July 31, 2015.

This 15-member committee assesses the community’s needs, conducts public workshops and hearings, reviews applications for funding, and makes recommendations to the City Council for the allocation of funds under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

Applicants should have an understanding of housing and community development needs and a knowledge of or background in providing human services to the community. The members are nominated by individual City Council members, appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the council. The committee meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month.

Measure U2012 Citizens Oversight Committee

One appointment will be made to serve a two-year term ending in January 2015 and/or coterminous with nominating council member’s term; one appointment will be made to serve a four-year term ending in January 2017 and/or coterminous with nominating council member’s term; and one remaining appointment to serve a two-year term ending in January 2015 will not be filled until the fifth council member is seated.

This five-member committee ensures the transparency and oversight of revenue generated and expenses made by Measure U2012, which was adopted by the electorate on June 5, 2012, and ratified as Ordinance No. 2012-11. The Oversight Committee’s duties consist of reviewing the annual independent financial audit (performed by an independent auditor on the Measure U2012-generated revenue and expense during the previous fiscal year) as well as review any other city financial reports necessary to advise the City Council of its findings. The Oversight Committee’s findings are presented annually in a written report to the City Council during the first quarter of the calendar year which will be based on the previous fiscal year ending June 30. Members are nominated by individual council members and confirmed by the City Council.

Must be a city resident, and cannot be a current City of Santa Maria employee, official, contractor or vendor. Former employees, officials or vendors may be eligible to serve on the Oversight Committee, provided that no conflicts of interest exist. The committee meets annually at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of January in the City Hall Council Chambers.

Recreation and Parks Commission

One appointment to fill an unexpired term ending in January 2015 and/or coterminous with nominating council member’s term will not be filled until the fifth council member is seated; however, applications will be received and retained until such time as the City Council vacancy is filled.

This five-member commission advises the City Council on Recreation and Parks operations and activities. Must be a city resident. Members are nominated by individual council members, appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council. The commission meets at 4 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.

Members of the Block Grants Advisory Committee, Measure U2012 Citizen’s Oversight Committee, and Recreation and Parks Commission are required by the Political Reform Act (Govt. Code Section 81000-91014) and the city’s Conflict of Interest Code to file a Statements of Economic Interest, Form 700, disclosing personal assets and income within 30 days of appointment, annually thereafter, and upon leaving office. Board members must also disqualify themselves from participating in decisions which may affect their personal economic interests.

Statements of Economic Interests are public documents and may be inspected by any member of the public and copied if requested. The Fair Political Practices Commission is the state agency that interprets the law’s provisions.

If you or someone you know is interested in serving on one of these important city committees, please complete the interactive application, which is available on the city’s website by clicking here. Applications may completed and submitted online from the city’s webpage, or an application may be obtained from the office of the City Clerk, Santa Maria City Hall, 110 E. Cook St., Room 3. For more information, call the City Clerk’s Office at 805.925.0951 x307.

— Rhonda Garietz is the chief deputy clerk for the City of Santa Maria.