Inquisitive Canine: Here’s a Pet Project to Get Your Tail Wagging

Dear Canine Enthusiast,

I started blogging last year because I tend to get so many questions from clients and friends about how to instill good manners in their dogs. So it only seemed natural for me to start a weekly doggie advice column to share my dog training expertise and philosophy with you, the inquisitive pet owner.

In 2005, I founded The Inquisitive Canine to empower dog owners with a rewarding education that helps them further develop and enhance their everyday relationships with their dogs.

So, yes, I am a canine behavior coach and a certified pet dog trainer. But more important, I’m also a dog owner — so I understand the challenges humans and dogs each face in everyday life. Therefore, I try to infuse my canine coaching with realistic expectations.

In addition to teaching dog owners positive ways to reinforce real-world manners in their dogs (like sit, stay, coming when called, greeting people politely, walking nicely on leash), I also help them learn to address specific behavioral issues such as resource guarding, digging, chewing, separation anxiety, and eliminating (house training).

I envision this column to be a fun place where inquisitive dog owners (and their dogs!) can seek practical guidance and solutions for making any situation work. These days we all tend to lead remarkably full and busy lives, but I strongly believe that no matter how much or little time you have, you can take steps toward better understanding your dog and positively reinforcing the behaviors you want, while limiting and preventing inappropriate habits.

And while I encourage you to take advantage of the training tips, tools and advice you read here, it’s important to keep in mind that this column is not intended to be a substitute for meeting with a dog trainer in person. However, it is a great resource for supplementing any training you have undergone or any education you plan to embark on with your dog. I encourage you (or your dog!) to e-mail questions about behavior, training or life in general to [email protected] My trusty canine sidekick, Poncho, and I hope to respond to as many e-mails as possible.

In the meantime, click here for more coaching tips at my dog-training blog.

Woofs and wags,

Joan & Poncho

