Community West Bank: Commercial Lending Vice President Joins Westlake Office

Lori Barlow has joined Community West Bank as commercial lending vice president in the bank’s Westlake Village branch.

Barlow’s 30-year banking career began in 1979 in Ventura County, where she has remained for all but three years, building a network of solid relationships. Having held various positions in banking from credit analysis and underwriting to loan and deposit growth, Barlow is a valuable asset to both the bank and its customers.

“Lori is well-known in the Ventura County business community,” said Lynda Nahra, Community West Bank President and CEO. “She has a proven track record of understanding and responding to her customer’s individual financial needs, making her a trusted and valuable resource in the Westlake area.”

In addition to her banking experience, Barlow attended the University of Phoenix, earning both her bachelor’s and master’s degree in business management and administration. She is an active member of the Oxnard Chamber of Commerce and the Trusted Advisors Group (TAG), a senior management networking association.

Lynnette Coverly is vice president of marketing for Community West Bank.