Dave Davis Named MTD’s New Board Chairman

The New Year brought new roles for some board members at the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.

Dave Davis, former MTD board vice chairman, was appointed to the chairman’s position at the Jan. 13 MTD board meeting. Davis, executive director of the Community Environmental Council and the city of Santa Barbara’s former community development director, was first appointed to the MTD board in 2003 by Santa Barbara County. He succeeds John Britton, formerly of Southern California Edison

Also at the board meeting, Dick Weinberg was appointed vice chairman and Sharon Anderson secretary.

MTD’s seven-member board includes Anderson, Britton, Davis, Weinberg, Roger Aceves, Brian Fahnestock and Chuck McQuary. Two directors are appointed by the Board of Supervisors (Davis and Weinberg), two are appointed by the Santa Barbara City Council (Anderson and Britton), one appointed by the Goleta City Council (Aceves) and one appointed by the Carpinteria City Council (McQuary). The seventh member, also known as the at-large director (Fahnestock), is appointed by the other six members of the board.

MTD board meetings are held at 8:30 a.m. on alternating Tuesdays (or 5:30 p.m. quarterly, unless otherwise noted) in the auditorium at MTD’s administrative offices, 550 Olive St.

Sarah Herbold is Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District’s assistant marketing manager.