A Little Help Goes a Long Way

Perhaps one of the greatest fears of aging is losing our independence. The thought of having to rely on someone else for things — like buying groceries, paying our bills or helping us get dressed each morning — can be overwhelming and often depressing. While remaining self-sufficient throughout our golden years is something we all strive for, the fact remains that each of us, at some point, will need a little help along the way.

Seniors today have a vast number of health resources available, many of which enable them to maintain healthy, independent lifestyles from the comforts of home. One of these resources is called geriatric care, a managed program in which individuals and family members work with a health professional to develop a complete care plan addressing a person’s physical, social and emotional needs.

Geriatric care managers work closely with doctors, specialists and other long-term care professionals to help ensure a patient is being properly cared for after leaving a physician’s office or medical facility. This may include managing medication schedules, arranging and monitoring in-home personal care, coordinating treatment options, and providing education and advocacy to family members or other caregivers.

Maurine Atkins, a 92-year-old Santa Barbara resident and active community member, recently hired a geriatric care manager after being diagnosed with congestive heart disease — a serious condition common in old age and often marked by painful swelling, difficulty breathing and in some cases, organ failure. Although Atkins receives full-time care from a close family friend, treatment of her condition is challenging and includes a strict diet, complex medication regimen and daily exercise.

Because of her ongoing health requirements, Atkins and her family felt she would benefit from the services of a health professional who could help assess and manage the quality of her in-home care. After some research and guidance from her doctor, she found the help she needed in Kathleen Smith, a registered nurse and geriatric care manager with Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care in Santa Barbara.

“If you didn’t have people like Kathleen, life would be awful for old people,” said Atkins, who looks forward to her weekly visits from Smith.

“Kathleen knows all the kinds of things I should or shouldn’t do and she tells me. You know, when you have that much confidence in the people that are taking care of you, you have nothing to worry about.”

The first step in assisting Atkins was conducting a thorough assessment of her state of care and well being. Smith reviewed her physical and emotional condition, living environment and daily routine — noting any areas of concern like difficulty bathing, dressing or preparing meals. She also identified any safety hazards or injury risks in the home and recommended ways to address these issues.

“Often, simple measures such as removing clutter and throw rugs, improving the lighting or installing grab bars in the bathroom and shower can greatly reduce the risk of an accident and enable someone to live safely and independently in their home,” said Smith, who has more than 20 years of experience working with seniors and aging issues.

Following the initial evaluation, Smith worked with Atkins and her doctors, family and caregiver to develop a personalized care plan incorporating each of her unique health and personal needs. In addition, Smith supervised the installation of new safety equipment and provided Atkins’ family with information about helpful community resources such as personal care, legal and financial services, meal delivery and adult day-care programs.

“Geriatric care managers support patients and their loved ones during all phases of the decision-making process — from liaising with existing doctors and specialists to recommending and overseeing additional in-home services like cleaning and laundry,” said Lynda Tanner, president and CEO of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, which provides geriatric and personal care services to more than 400 local residents each year.

“Things like dietary requirements, new medications or even medical bills can be confusing and often overwhelming for someone new to long-term care,” she said. “These qualified and well-trained health professionals work within a patient’s existing continuum of care — advocating on the patient’s behalf and helping coordinate every aspect of their care regimen.”

Atkins’ full-time caregiver, who is not a trained professional, finds Smith’s assistance very reassuring and acknowledges that because of her additional support and expertise, he is able to provide better care to his dear friend while allowing more time for his own needs.

Smith currently visits Atkins every Thursday in her Mesa home, which she and her husband built themselves in the early 1960s. Following a quick check of her vitals and review of the weekly routine, Atkins can’t wait to share with Smith stories of passion and adventure — like how she piloted one of the first post-revolution flights to Cuba in her own plane, protested the Vietnam War in aggressive State Street demonstrations as a member of the Gray Panther Party or coped with her husband’s severe bipolar disorder.

No matter how vivid or epic her adventures, or what corners of the earth she explored — Atkins’ first love was and will always be her family and her Santa Barbara home. Thanks to the compassionate care she receives from her friends, family and dedicated professionals like Smith, she will continue to enjoy the rest of her days in the one place she feels most comfortable and secure.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care provides licensed geriatric care management services to people like Atkins throughout Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys. The nonprofit organization offers a free in-home assessment so individuals and family members can create a customized home health plan addressing all relevant needs.

If you are a senior who needs care now, the relative of someone who needs assistance, or an older adult preparing for the future, in-home geriatric care may be an ideal solution for getting the help you need. Contact Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care at 805.965.5555 to speak with a licensed care manager or ask your doctor for more information.

A nonprofit founded in 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care provides high-quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. Click here for more information or call 805.965.5555.

