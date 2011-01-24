Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 10:11 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Crowell, Weedon & Co. Welcomes New Team to Ventura Branch

John Distad, John Clay and Marcy McTernan come to the firm from UBS of Oxnard

By Jennifer Guess | January 24, 2011 | 6:20 p.m.

Crowell, Weedon & Co. of Ventura is pleased to welcome to the firm John Distad, senior vice president and financial advisor; John Clay, senior vice president and financial advisor; and Marcy McTernan, registered sales assistant.

Distad, Clay and McTernan come to Crowell, Weedon & Co. from the Oxnard branch of UBS, where they worked as a team offering comprehensive financial planning services to their clients.

Distad’s career in financial services began in 1975 when he joined Dean Witter & Co. He later joined UBS’ Oxnard branch as a broker in 1994, where he remained until coming to Crowell, Weedon & Co.

Clay has been in the financial services industry since 2001, also with UBS’ Oxnard branch, where he served as a wealth advisor as well as branch manager.

McTernan began her career in financial services with E.F. Hutton in 1983, as a wire operator. She joined UBS’ Oxnard branch in 2006, where she began as a branch office administrator, and most recently served as a registered client service associate.

Distad is involved in the community and coaches the Rio Mesa High School girls’ tennis team. Clay is the incoming president of the Rotary Club of Oxnard, serves on the alumni board of the Collins College of Cal Poly Pomona, and is involved in his church, Calvary Chapel of Camarillo.

Crowell, Weedon & Co. is one of the largest independent investment firms in the Western United States, with about $8 billion in client assets. The firm has branches throughout Southern California, and has been serving as financial advisors to individuals, families and many leading businesses since 1932.

Crowell, Weedon & Co. of Ventura is located at 5740 Ralston St., Suite 301. Click here or call 888.286.5550 for more information.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

