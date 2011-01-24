Don MacLeod Joins IT Services Provider Lanspeed

Don MacLeod has joined Santa Barbara-based Lanspeed and will be responsible for providing strategic direction to the Lanspeed services team by delivering high-quality services to clients.

“I’m pleased to welcome Don to the Lanspeed team, as we continue to provide world-class IT services, solutions and tech support to our Central and Southern California customers,” Lanspeed CEO Chris Chirgwin said. “Don’s background and experience will be instrumental in growing and diversifying our existing client base.”

MacLeod will be responsible for managing the professional services group for Lanspeed, including operations of all Lanspeed’s IT services, help desk technicians and support team.

Additionally, MacLeod will work closely with Chirgwin and the Lanspeed leadership team in identifying operational and cost efficiencies for the growing company, while continuing the company’s well-known focus on managing client relationships and their IT infrastructure.

With more than 15 years of experience in IT and telecommunications sales operations, MacLeod most recently was director of sales and marketing at Xeonix Communications, a video communications integrator that provided video conferencing solutions to small- and mid-size businesses within the Southern California market.

Privately held Lanspeed has been providing information technology services for more than 25 years and has clients from Los Angeles to San Luis Obispo.

— Emily Holehouse is an administrative dssistant for Lanspeed.