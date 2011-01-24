Garden Street Academy Receives $2 Million Gift for Scholarships

The anonymous donation will fund a merit-based aid program for freshmen and transfer students

The Garden Street Academy announced Monday the receipt of a $2 million gift from an anonymous philanthropist to fund a merit-based scholarship program.

“This is one of the largest gifts to the school since our inception,” director Mike Hagan said. “This contribution will continue to promote the vision of our founding trustee, Stephanie Sperling, to offer a progressive, independent school experience to families who might not otherwise have the opportunity.”

Beginning with the 2011-12 school year, the program will provide full scholarships for qualified incoming freshmen and transfer high school students. Scholarship recipients will receive funding through the 12th grade.

“In these challenging economic times it’s rewarding to have our program acknowledged with this level of support,” development director Kevin Redick said.

Garden Street Academy Dean Dr. John Dewey and Curriculum Director Edie Lanphar described the $2 million contribution as an “extraordinary gift” that will open the doors to a unique opportunity for dozens of hard-working, academically gifted children in the community.

Garden Street Academy has a rigorous and engaging academic program based on a liberal arts model which emphasizes critical literacy, preparing students for a successful university experience. The high school courses are approved as pre-requisites for entrance into the University of California system. Many graduates have received merit-based aid and scholarships for post-secondary education and are attending several prestigious and selective universities and colleges across the country.

The Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. in Santa Barbara, is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit K-12 school and is WASC accredited K-12. Click here for more information.

— Mary Rose represents the Garden Street Academy.