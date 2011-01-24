Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 10:10 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: ‘A Chorus Line’ to Strut Onto the Granada Stage

National touring company will perform in Santa Barbara on Tuesday and Wednesday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | January 24, 2011 | 10:15 p.m.

Rylyn Juliano plays Cassie in A Chorus Line.
Rylyn Juliano plays “Cassie” in A Chorus Line. (Phil Martin photo)

The Theater League will present the national touring company of A Chorus Line in two performances of the epoch-making musical, at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 25-26, in The Granada.

The show, written by James Kirkwood Jr. and Nicholas Dante with song lyrics by Edward Kleban and music by Marvin Hamlisch, is directed and choreographed by Baayork Lee, with sets by Robin Wagner and costumes by Theoni Aldredge.

This production stars Ryan Steer as the imperious director “Zach,” Netanel Bellaishe as his assistant “Larry,” Rylyn Juliano as Zach’s ex-lover “Cassie,” and a host of other talented actor-dancers playing dancers auditioning for positions in the chorus who become, in the process, unique and unforgettable individuals to the audience.

From 1976, when A Chorus Line opened on Broadway, to 1985, when Richard Attenborough brought out his film version of the show, starring Michael Douglas, American popular culture became absolutely gaga over dance. Hollywood, especially, which had missed its cue at the success of West Side Story in 1961, wasn’t going to miss it this time, and in rapid succession we got Saturday Night Fever (1977), The Turning Point (1977), Bob Fosse’s All That Jazz (1979), Fame (1980), Flashdance (1983) and many others.

Dance replaced boxing as the way out of a working class or minority background. Talk shows abounded with ambitious dancers and older dancers reminiscing about the golden age. Things have settled down again, for now, but A Chorus Line — which won nine Tonys in 1976, and two more when it was revived in 2007 — is still going strong.

Tickets for A Chorus Line start at $58 and are available at the Granada box office at 1214 State St. or 805.899.2222. Click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 