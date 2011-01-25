Suspect in Goleta Air-Gun Shootings Transferred Out of ICU

The man accused of shooting four people with a high-velocity pellet air gun near Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta on Jan. 15 before being shot by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies was transferred out of the Intensive Care Unit over the weekend, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital spokeswoman Janet O’Neill told Noozhawk on Monday.

Charles Peart Quinn, 42, was shot an undisclosed number of times with the deputies’ service firearms, which are semi-automatic .40-caliber pistols, and has been a patient at the hospital since the day of the shootings. He is listed in fair condition and eventually will be moved to the county jail.

The two young men and two deputies who were hit by the pellet gun all received medical attention and are recovering from their wounds.

Quinn has been officially charged with multiple felonies by the District Attorney’s Office following a report from Sheriff Bill Brown. Quinn faces charges of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, resisting an officer and drawing an imitation firearm in a threatening manner against another person in a way that would cause a reasonable person fear of bodily harm.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said he is unsure when the three deputies involved in the incident will return from paid administrative leave, which is protocol for all officer-involved shootings. An internal investigation into whether the deputies acted appropriately is ongoing.

