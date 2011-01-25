Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 10:04 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect in Goleta Air-Gun Shootings Transferred Out of ICU

Sheriff's deputies involved in the Jan. 15 incident remain on paid administrative leave

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 25, 2011 | 2:30 a.m.

Charles Peart Quinn
Charles Peart Quinn

The man accused of shooting four people with a high-velocity pellet air gun near Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta on Jan. 15 before being shot by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies was transferred out of the Intensive Care Unit over the weekend, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital spokeswoman Janet O’Neill told Noozhawk on Monday.

Charles Peart Quinn, 42, was shot an undisclosed number of times with the deputies’ service firearms, which are semi-automatic .40-caliber pistols, and has been a patient at the hospital since the day of the shootings. He is listed in fair condition and eventually will be moved to the county jail.

The two young men and two deputies who were hit by the pellet gun all received medical attention and are recovering from their wounds.

Quinn has been officially charged with multiple felonies by the District Attorney’s Office following a report from Sheriff Bill Brown. Quinn faces charges of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, resisting an officer and drawing an imitation firearm in a threatening manner against another person in a way that would cause a reasonable person fear of bodily harm.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said he is unsure when the three deputies involved in the incident will return from paid administrative leave, which is protocol for all officer-involved shootings. An internal investigation into whether the deputies acted appropriately is ongoing.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 