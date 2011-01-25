Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 9:46 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Kelly Onnen Elected to Lead Food From the Heart

Longtime volunteer elected board chairwoman at nonprofit meal delivery service for those in medical crisis

By Food from the Heart | January 25, 2011 | 10:40 p.m.

Kelly Onnen
Kelly Onnen

Kelly Onnen has been elected board chairwoman of Food From the Heart, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization serving weekly nutritious meals to people experiencing a medical crisis.

Onnen; her husband, Eric; and their business partner, Mark Klopstein, are co-owners of Santa Barbara Airbus. Onnen is a past board member of National Charity League, Assistance League of Santa Barbara’s Las Aletas Auxiliary and the PTAs of Mountain View School, Goleta Valley Junior High and Dos Pueblos High School.

She has been a longtime volunteer with Food From the Heart.

Other Food From the Heart officers include Marilyn Statucki, vice chairwoman; Shirley Monroe, secretary; Kathy Denlinger, treasurer; Joanne Nelson, recording secretary; and Mahsheed Ayoub, board member.
Robin Monroe is the director/chef of the organization.

Food From the Heart was started in 1994 by Evelyn Jacob in response to the needs of people living with HIV/AIDS and has continued to expand the scope of its mission. Food From the Heart uses the commercial-grade kitchen at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Road, and delivers more than 125 meals a week.

Click here for more information on Food From the Heart. Click here to make an online donation to Food From the Heart.

