SBclick Seeks Your Vote to Make Vator Splash

Recently, SBclick entered Vator Splash , a San Francisco-based competition in which the top companies with the most votes win an opportunity to present their entrepreneurial venture to hundreds of successful business professionals, investors, CEOs and other executives from large, prominent companies. Phone Halo , another innovative Santa Barbara startup, won the opportunity to compete last year. SBclick hopes to be next.

SBclick is where locals click, and the company — a strategic partner of Noozhawk — has an iPhone app that informs Santa Barbara County residents of deals and notifications from local businesses. Many local restaurants, stores and salons log in daily to SBclick and post different notifications for us to view. Some of these expire that day, some expire next week! The app can be downloaded for free from the Apple store. The same information is also available at www.sbclick.com .

