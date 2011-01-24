Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 10:17 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

SBclick Seeks Your Vote to Make Vator Splash

Competition of entrepreneurs provides winners with a shot at advancement

By Melissa Tierney | January 24, 2011 | 4:46 a.m.

SBclick is where locals click, and the company — a strategic partner of Noozhawk — has an iPhone app that informs Santa Barbara County residents of deals and notifications from local businesses. Many local restaurants, stores and salons log in daily to SBclick and post different notifications for us to view. Some of these expire that day, some expire next week! The app can be downloaded for free from the Apple store. The same information is also available at www.sbclick.com.

Recently, SBclick entered Vator Splash, a San Francisco-based competition in which the top companies with the most votes win an opportunity to present their entrepreneurial venture to hundreds of successful business professionals, investors, CEOs and other executives from large, prominent companies. Phone Halo, another innovative Santa Barbara startup, won the opportunity to compete last year. SBclick hopes to be next.

SBclick needs your votes! Click here to cast a vote or two for SBclick. Or log in with your Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Google account, scroll down and vote for SBclick!

Hurry, voting ends at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

— Melissa Tierney is a relationship manager at SBclick.

