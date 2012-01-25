Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:40 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Board of Supervisors Votes for County to Take Over Isla Vista Redevelopment Agency

Like many local cities will do with their RDAs, the county will assume responsibility for handling the assets, debts and projects

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 25, 2012 | 2:31 a.m.

Seven redevelopment agencies in Santa Barbara County are dissolving, and everyone has their eyes on the money.

After the state Supreme Court ruled that RDAs must dissolve by Feb. 1, local cities have become the successor agencies to handle former RDA assets, debts and projects.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday for the county to take over the Isla Vista RDA. Assistant CEO Renee Bahl explained that the county will have a role for the next 30 years extinguishing debt and redistributing tax revenues.

Non-housing assets must be liquidated, which includes cash balances and properties held for resale.

The combined tax increment from the seven RDAs — $36 million this year — will be redistributed to the county, cities, school districts and special districts, but RDA obligations such as debt payments still need to be completed, which could take decades, Bahl said.

There is a priority list for redistributing the money, with schools at the top, followed by reimbursements for successor agency costs and fulfilling the RDA’s obligations. Whatever is left will be given proportionally to the agencies that contributed to the RDA tax increment, according to Greg Levin of the county’s Auditor-Controller Office.

County officials are unsure when the additional revenues will make it back to those agencies. The complex process shows that even the state doesn’t know what it’s doing in regards to eliminating RDAs, county CEO Chandra Waller said.

The county and cities will create oversight committees to watch over the assets from now on, and appointments must be made by May.

Buellton, Goleta, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria also have been working to dissolve their redevelopment agencies.

UCSB student Tim Benson spoke at the meeting on behalf of the Associated Students and asked the supervisors to remember the needs of Isla Vista as the RDA gets dissolved. Being unincorporated, the area doesn’t have much representation, and the RDA was the go-to agency for many community issues, he said, adding that the dense, diverse community appreciates the RDA projects already completed but doesn’t want to be ignored in the future.

Santa Barbara, the largest RDA in the county, had $19.8 million in revenue, according to county records. As an example, when all that money is redistributed: $5.6 million would go to the county, $2.5 million would go to the city itself, about $65,000 would go to independent districts and $11.58 million would go to school districts, according to county calculations.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 