Dr. Scott Whiteley Named Executive Director of Family Service Agency

The Family Service Agency is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Scott Whiteley to the position of executive director, effective immediately.

Whiteley served as associate executive director since joining the Family Service Agency in February 2009 and has managed the agency since fall 2011 after the departure of Bill Batty, former executive director.

“Our board is very pleased that Scott will be leading the important work of Family Service Agency,” said Marni Cooney, co-chair of FSA’s Board of Directors. “His qualifications and experience are well suited to the mission of our organization. We are confident that he will provide the leadership and strategic direction that will enhance the visibility of our programs and attract additional funding, allowing us to expand the important work we do on behalf of families in need in our community.”

“I look forward to my role in the future of Family Service Agency,” Dr. Whiteley said. “We have a strong and supportive Board of Directors and a talented staff, all deeply committed to the quality programs that improve lives in our community. Together, I am certain we will be very successful in building on the strong foundation of this outstanding organization as we grow Family Service Agency on behalf of those who depend on us.”

Before serving as associate executive director of Family Service Agency, his professional experience includes positions with the County of Santa Barbara Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services, from 1998 to 2009. While at the county, he served as program manager for the Santa Barbara ACT Program (2008-09), program manager for Child and Family Services (2001-08) and as a clinical psychologist for the Multiagency Integrated System of Care (“MISC”).

Dr. Whiteley’s professional experience also includes positions as director of student research for the Chancellor’s Office and assistant dean of students at UCSB.

In addition to his professional experience, Dr. Whiteley has significant teaching experience. He was a visiting assistant professor at UCSB and assistant professor of counseling psychology, at USC (1989-1997). He also has served as an adjunct faculty member at UCSB, Pacifica Graduate Institute and Antioch University.

Dr. Whiteley, a licensed psychologist, received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Stanford University (1975), and a master’s degree (1978) and Ph.D. (1982) in counseling psychology from UCSB.

— Kelly Adams is the director of development and communications for the Family Service Agency.