Leila Noël of Cappello & Noël Selected as 2012 ‘Super Lawyer’

Leila Noël, a partner in the Santa Barbara law firm of Cappello & Noël LLP, has been named by Super Lawyers Southern California magazine as one of the top attorneys in Southern California for 2012.

No more than 5 percent of lawyers in California receive this honor.

Each year, a research team at Super Lawyers undertakes an independent, statewide survey of lawyers, compiles peer reviews and makes good-standing and disciplinary checks of thousands of attorneys. Only attorneys receiving the highest marks qualify as a Super Lawyer.

Noël represents plaintiffs in lender liability matters, complex business litigation, class actions and catastrophic personal injury cases.

Noël has co-tried most of the firm’s largest cases, and has obtained jury verdicts and settlements in excess of $200 million on behalf of her clients. In 2011, she was named one of the “Top 75 Women Litigators” in California by the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals.

Noël joins firm partner A. Barry Cappello as a Super Lawyer. Cappello has received the honor every year since 2007.

— Diane Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Cappello & Noël LLP.