Local Author Sissy Taran to Share Life Lessons from a Year of Grieving

Sissy Taran, a local author and community volunteer, will appear at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta, at 2 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 29.

She is the author of The Sun Will Shine Again, a sharing of her personal experiences after the death of her beloved husband, Bernie.

Grieving is a process that not only follows the death of a loved one but can follow the loss of a marriage in divorce, loss of a pet or other similar kinds of sadness. Taran will share her own experiences and show that the “steps to healing may be unique to a person but universal to all.”

Taran is a former elementary school teacher who is active in several community organizations. She is an active leader in CALM, the Anti-Defamation League and the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse’s Fighting Back, and in 2007 was named Leader of the Year.

The book is a result of “seven months of conversations” that were molded into a book. It is organized primarily as a yearlong journey that begins with the death of her husband. As she travels through that first year, Taran shares “life lessons” that have helped her.

“Told with conversational candor and numerous personal stories,” the lessons come from a variety sources, including some of her mother’s writings discovered after her mother passed away.

Hospice has selected Taran and her book to travel throughout the country and discuss the grieving process. This is a very personal book with Taran freely sharing moments that often were painful. She discusses the steps she took to get through those painful moments and to heal and to even find joy.

This event is sponsored by the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and is open to all. This means that everyone is invited to come and share some of the delectable desserts with coffee, tea and punch. Audience interaction is always welcome.

Follow-Up to Previous LWML

The most recent LWML event was the December holiday auction, showcasing home-crafted items. The money raised was supplemented by Thrivent Financial, a Lutheran financial service.

These organizations benefited from the funds: African Ministries, Campus Crusade, Concordia Seminary, Flugge (teaching missionary in Africa), Habitat for Humanity, Hillside House, Lutheran Braille Workers, Lutheran Hour, Lutheran Prison Ministry, Orphan Grain Train, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Transition House and WillBridge.

— Ruth Bartz represents Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.