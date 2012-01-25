Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:43 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Business

ParentClick.com, a Go-To Source for Santa Barbara Families, Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

Founder Rachael Steidl provides a one-stop shop of online resources, including school news, an event calendar and a chatter area

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | updated logo | January 25, 2012 | 1:09 a.m.

Rachael Steidl joined a Santa Barbara mom’s group about 10 years ago. Her twins, Ashley and Whitney, were 3 years old, and she was pregnant with her youngest, Emily. Steidl found out that the moms had the same list, including which preschool their children should attend.

It was there that ParentClick.com was born.

“The idea behind it is, we’ll do the work for you and you choose what works,” Steidl said.

ParentClick.com, a “one-stop shop” Web site for parents, celebrated its 10-year anniversary Monday night at Business First Bank.

“What was amazing about last night is how fast my time has gone by with my kids,” Steidl told Noozhawk. “I was really moved last night seeing all the people there and the amount of support I felt. One thing I acknowledged about last night was the 15 or so organizations that jumped on board when we first launched the site. They’ve been there every step of the way.”

One of those organizations was the city of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

“Ten years ago, there weren’t a lot of resources locally that were focusing on children. It was a very good idea,” Parks & Recreation marketing coordinator Kathleen Sullivan said. “There are tons of after-school programs in Santa Barbara, and it is a really good vehicle to get the word out.”

Sullivan said she wished she could have benefited from the resource when her son was growing up.

“It’s basically a one-stop shop for everything going on in the community,” she said.

On Monday night, about 150 people celebrated the site that serves as a centralized source for parenting information, including a directory, an event calendar, volunteer updates, school news, articles, a classified section and a chatter area where parents can share their experiences.

Steidl said the original scope of the business focused on parents with young children.

“At the time it was so overwhelming to go online because too much would come up,” she said. “We filtered it down so parents could find every camp and after-school program.”

The site now serves children up to age 18, expanded to 250 cities in six states, and boasts more than 43,000 members and more than 21,000 businesses. ParentClick.com sponsors more than 50 nonprofit events a year, and introduced kid’s expos, mother-daughter nights, costume exchanges and business mixers.

“The difference between us and other sites is that we try to bring businesses, schools and nonprofits together to support families and give people an opportunity to network and connect,” Steidl said. “Everything we’ve done with the site has grown with what I’ve learned as a parent.”

Local pediatric dentist Robert Ruby was also an initial investor.

“What Rachael sat down and created 10 years ago has made an impact for the best,” he said. “I use it as a form of reference to my patients.”

ParentClick.com’s recently redesigned Web site goes beyond virtual communication, Steidl said, adding that it still models the mom’s group she joined 10 years ago.

“We go beyond the Internet,” she said. “It’s important that we are present in the community because so many online sites are so vague. It’s about people living in this community who run it, not just aggregated information pumped back out. It’s about supporting each other.”

» Click here for more information on ParentClick.com. Connect with ParentClick.com on Facebook. Follow ParentClick on Twitter: @ParentClick_SB.

» Click here for more photos of ParentClick’s 10th anniversary party on Noozhawk’s Pinterest site.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook and Pinterest.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 