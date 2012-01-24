Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Honors El Puente Student Edgar Lara

His teacher talks of his efforts to turn his life around in a short time

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise recently honored Edgar Lara as El Puente Community School Student of the Month for January.

Teacher Cory Adam spoke proudly of how Lara has turned his life around in such a short time. He has been at El Puente School for less than a year, and is now dually enrolled there and in SBCC classes. He is always the first one to be at school and get his work done.

Lara will be returning to public high school and has plans to go on to college.

Positive acknowledgment and a plaque are given to each student in honor of the work he or she has done to improve attendance and grades while attending El Puente School. This is a proud moment for students and their parents. Congratulations.

— Betsy Munroe is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.