Santa Barbara Boy Scouts Jake Bartlein, Christopher Helkey Earn Rank of Eagle

Both have been inducted into Order of the Arrow, Boy Scouting’s honor society

By Martha Helkey | January 24, 2012 | 10:31 p.m.

Jake Bartlein and Christopher Helkey, both of Santa Barbara’s Boy Scout Troop 1, recently earned the rank of Eagle.

Bartlein joined Boy Scouts as a Webelo in Pack 21 in fourth grade. He was a Webelos den chief for six years and is a certified BSA lifeguard. A photo of Bartlein climbing Half Dome with Troop 1 was selected for the cover of Boys’ Life magazine in 2010.

Bartlein’s Eagle Scout project was the design, construction and installation of a secure, orderly storage system for loose aluminum boat parts (masts and booms) on the Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation’s new boat racks.

Helkey was in first grade when he joined scouting as a Tiger Scout with Pack 33. His brothers, Daniel, Benjamin and Matthew, are all in Scouting as well.

In his 12 years in Scouting, he has earned every Catholic religious award offered to Scouts. He served as a Webelos den chief and also taught cooking for a number of years at Cub Scout Day Camp.

Helkey’s Eagle Scout project was the production of a promotional video of volunteer interviews to encourage participation with Learning Ally, formerly known as Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic. Click here to view the video online.

Bartlein and Helkey were both inducted into the Order of the Arrow, Boy Scouting’s honor society.

Bartlein, a graduate of Laguna Blanca School, is now studying architecture at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I.

Helkey, a graduate of Bishop Garcia Diego High School, is studying film production at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

