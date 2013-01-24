Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 4:30 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Allen Associates of Santa Barbara Receives ‘Best of Houzz’ Award

By Karen Feeney for Allen Associates Construction | January 24, 2013 | 2:20 p.m.

Allen Associates Construction of Santa Barbara has been awarded “Best of Houzz” 2013 by Houzz, the leading online platform for residential remodeling and design.

The 30-year old construction company was chosen by the more than 11 million monthly users that comprise the Houzz community for its work on the “Montecito Mid-Century” project.

The Houzz “Best of Houzz” award for 2013 is given in two categories: Customer Satisfaction and Design. Customer Satisfaction award winners are based on homeowner members who rated their experience working with remodeling professionals in 12 categories ranging from architects, and interior designers to contractors and other residential remodeling professionals. Design award winners’ work was the most popular among the community of 11 million monthly users, also known as “Houzzers,” who saved more than 124 million professional images of home interiors and exteriors to their personal ideabooks via the Houzz site, iPad/iPhone app and Android app.

Allen Associates won a Design award for its work on the “Montecito Mid-Century” whole house remodel it completed for local Brian Donahoo.

“We are proud to be honored by the Houzz community for our work,” said Bryan Henson, company president. “We have had clients want to work with our company because they saw our projects on Houzz. Other clients have been able to show us photos of details and products they want to incorporate into their project. As a result, we know exactly the look and feel they want to achieve — which makes our job easier.”

“Houzz provides homeowners with an in-depth, 360-degree view of building, remodeling and design professionals through images of their work, reviews and an opportunity to interact with them directly in the Houzz community,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of community. “We’re delighted to recognize Allen Associates among our ‘Best of’ professionals for design as judged by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts who are actively remodeling and decorating their homes.”

With Houzz, homeowners can identify not only the top-rated professionals like Allen Associates, but also those whose work matches their own aspirations for their home. Homeowners can also evaluate professionals by contacting them directly on the Houzz platform, asking questions about their work and evaluating their responses to questions from others in the Houzz community.

— Karen Feeney is the marketing manager for Allen Associates Construction.

 
