BizHawk: Chick-fil-A Opening on State Street in Santa Barbara

Young entrepreneurs launch Genuine Bread Company, Orcutt Brew closes and construction of a movie theater begins at Santa Maria Town Center

Santa Barbara will see its first Chick-fil-A restaurant open next month at 3707 State St.

The fast-food chain, which occupies space formerly filled by Burger King, will open Feb. 7, according to the company’s website.

Landscaping crews were out in full force this week to touch up the outdoors, while interior signs already seemingly in place.

Young Entrepreneurs Create Bread Company

Three South Coast 25-year-olds have launched the Genuine Bread Company to bring the baked good back to the center of daily meals.

Jeff Appareti, Andrew Elia and Geoff Jensen started the Santa Barbara business on the principle of having a deep care for the products created and an emphasis of crafting each product by hand, according to a news release.

Customers can find the bread baked by the company, with a tag line of “Bread Worth Breaking,” at C’est Cheese, Goodland Kitchen and Lucky Llama in Carpinteria.

The entrepreneurs are in talks with other local businesses to expand distribution.

Orcutt Brew Closes

The Orcutt Brew Company in Old Town Orcutt closed for good last week.

The brewery and restaurant at 315 S. Broadway St. shut its doors last Friday after nearly five years in the location.

Construction Under Way at Santa Maria Mall

Construction crews have begun work building the foundation for a new 14-screen Regal cinema that is slated to open at the Santa Maria Town Center this fall.

The vacant former Gottschalks department store was demolished late last year, which cleared the way for construction to begin within the past couple of weeks, according to Amber Lease of Architectural Ventures, an operating partner with the mall’s new owner.

ERGS XIV REO Owner LLC announced its purchase of the two-story mall in October.

Lease said the building pad has been constructed, making way for construction and the scheduled fall opening.

