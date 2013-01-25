It’s Action Time for Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Curtain rises on the 28th annual, 10-day event with a star-studded Opening Night Gala

Stars strolled the red carpet and cinema fans turned out in force Thursday night as the curtain rose on the 28th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The festival, which stretches over 10 days and brings some of Hollywood’s biggest names to Santa Barbara, kicked off with a screening at the Arlington Theatre of Henry Alex Rubin’s Disconnect, a drama centered on a search by a group of people for connection in the Internet age.

The screening was followed by the Opening Night Gala at the Paseo Nuevo Courtyard.

The festival gets under way in earnest on Friday, with screenings at venues throughout the city.

