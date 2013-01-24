Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 4:28 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Theatre Book Club at Central Library to Discuss ‘The Liar’

By Christine Gallery for the Santa Barbara Public Library | January 24, 2013 | 5:13 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library and Ensemble Theatre Company’s “Theatre Book Club” will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 12 to discuss The Liar, a joyful French farce written by Corneille in the 17th century and adapted by David Ives in 2010.

The book group, which is open to the public, will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. The discussion will be led by Ensemble’s executive artistic director, Jonathan Fox, and will focus on the literary and dramatic aspects of the play.

This is the sixth year of the public library/theater company partnership program. Anyone who is interested in drama and theater is encouraged to attend the book club meetings — no experience is necessary.

The work being discussed is also playing at ETC’s Alhecama Theatre, so patrons can read it, talk about it and enjoy the performance all in the same month.

In April, the group will discuss the play version of The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion, and June will bring Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune by Terrence McNally.

“The book club discussions always increase my understanding of the play, whether I read it or attend the Ensemble Theatre Company performance, or both,” said Chris Gallery, the librarian who coordinates the Theatre Book Club. “Jonathan’s discussions bring out subtle meanings and new perspectives that really enhance my appreciation of the play.”

Copies of The Liar are available for one-week loan at the Central Library in the Express Books area. For more information, contact the Reference Department of the Central Library at 805.564.5604.

All library programs are free and open to the public. Click here for more information about Santa Barbara Public Library System programs, services, hours and locations.

— Christine Gallery is a reference librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library.

 
