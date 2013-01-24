Opal Restaurant and Bar Showcasing ‘TECH ART’ Photo Exhibit

On the cusp of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Opal Restaurant and Bar at 1325 State St. will be hosting a show in its newly remodeled side room.

Starting this Thursday, Jan. 24, and running through Feb. 4, photographer Vince Gonzales will display photography at Opal from his popular TECH ART series.

TECH ART explores the design and beauty of antique motion picture equipment. Gonzales has spent years documenting cameras, projectors and all tools used in the art of filmmaking. Many of these items have been photographed with a sense of urgency before they were replaced by newer technologies.

Gonzales has shown this series at two well-received TECH ART exhibitions at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He also exhibited this work at the Hollywood Entertainment Museum, the USC School of Cinematic Arts and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Museum in Washington, D.C.

— Richard Yates is a co-owner of Opal Restaurant and Bar.