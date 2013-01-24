‘Feel Like a Star’ at Page Youth Center’s Oscars-Themed Benefit Event

“Feel Like a Star Celebrating the Oscar Season,” a benefit for the Page Youth Center, will take place Saturday, Feb. 9 at PYC.

Be ready for the red carpet and a glitzy night of fun and tributes. Enjoy the band Area 51, and come in your best star attire for an evening of glamour, fun, food, fine entertainment, dancing and a silent/live auction.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:45 p.m.

All proceeds from the “Feel Like a Star” event will go toward the Page Youth Center and its fine programs for children. The Page Youth Center, at 4540 Hollister Ave., has been serving the community by keeping good kids good since 1984. Today, it serves more than 2,100 children a year.

Sponsors for the event are the Santa Ynez Chumash Indian Foundation, Hub International, Mark Klopstein of Santa Barbara Airbus, Cox Communications, Betty Stephens and Lindsay Fisher, Price Management, Boone Graphics, Venoco Inc. and Peritus.

Tickets are $125 per couple or $67 for individuals. Sponsorships and tickets are available by calling 805.967.8778 or clicking here.

— Wana Dowell is development director for the Page Youth Center.