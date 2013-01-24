Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 4:41 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Pat McElroy Appointed Santa Barbara Fire Chief

By Nina Johnson for the City of Santa Barbara | January 24, 2013 | 8:36 p.m.

Pat McElroy
Pat McElroy

After an extensive national recruitment process, Pat McElroy has been appointed fire chief for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, pending City Council approval next Tuesday.

Selected from 35 candidates, McElroy was serving as the interim fire chief following the retirement of Andy DiMizio in December.

Chief McElroy will oversee the Fire Department’s $22 million budget and 110 employees in eight fire stations.

Chief McElroy has worked with the city’s Fire Department for 32 years, where he has served in various leadership positions since 1990. In his most recent position as the fire operations division chief, he managed 95 firefighting personnel, eight fire stations, and the airport rescue and firefighting operation.

He has extensive experience cooperating with regional and state fire agencies and commanding citywide emergencies, including the most recent Tea and Jesusita fires.

He received a bachelor’s degree from UCSB.

“It was a well-qualified group of finalists and, in the end, I chose Chief McElroy due to his overall qualifications, his tenure with the department and his performance during his acting chief assignment,” City Administrator Jim Armstrong said. “He is well regarded within the department and by fire professionals in the region.”

As part of the recruitment effort, Armstrong consulted community members, members of the Fire and Police Commission, firefighter association representatives and technical experts.

Chief McElroy lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, Bonnie Kerwin, and children Darcy, Brendan and Duffy.

— Nina Johnson is an administrative assistant for the City of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 