‘Glass Factory’ Shooting Range Clean-up Set for Saturday

The Calguns Foundation is collaborating with the U.S. Forest Service to organize a clean-up of the “Glass Factory” gun range in the mountains above Santa Barbara.

Located on East Camino Cielo off Highway 154, the Glass Factory is a popular target-shooting area in the Los Padres National Forest.

The clean-up is scheduled for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the range will be closed for the entire day.

Participants are encouraged to bring flat-blade shovels, wheelbarrows, plastic garbage bags, sunscreen, hats and gloves.

Prize drawings and a barbecue will be offered as an incentive for volunteers to join the effort to maintain the local gun range.

“If it rains Saturday, the clean-up will be postponed until the following weekend,” said Rick Helfrich of Goleta Valley Gun and Supply.

For more information, call Goleta Valley Gun and Supply at 805.683.1867

— Noozhawk intern Cassidy Flynn can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.