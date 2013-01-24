More Wet Weather Expected Into the Weekend

South Coast areas of Santa Barbara County receive the brunt of the storm

Thursday was wet and chilly in Santa Barbara County, and the forecast calls for more of the same on and off into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall began Wednesday evening, and the county’s South Coast areas seemed to get the brunt of the storm.

Dos Pueblos Ranch was the county’s wettest spot, with 2.66 inches of rain during the 24-hour period ending at 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

Tecolote Canyon west of Goleta had 1.83 inches, while Fire Station 11 in Goleta measured 1.74 inches.

Downtown Santa Barbara received just under an inch of rain, while Montecito recorded 1.24 inches, and Carpinteria received 0.41 inches.

In the North County, Buellton received 0.64 inches, Solvang had 0.39 inches, Santa Maria received 0.29 inches and Lompoc tallied just 0.13 inches.

Forecasters said there was a 100-percent chance of rain Thursday night, dropping to 80 percent Friday and Friday night.

Saturday into Sunday, there is a 20-percent chance of showers, and sunny skies are expected to return Monday.

Daytime highs around 60 are expected, with overnight lows in the low-50s.

Freedom Warming Centers were to be activated Thursday and Friday nights, operating from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to the rain.



The center in Santa Barbara will be at the Unitarian Society, 1527 Santa Barbara St..

The center in Carpinteria will be at the Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Valecito Road.

The Isla Vista location will be at the Korean United Methodist Church, 892 Embarcadero del Sur.

The Santa Maria center will be at the Good Samaritan Shelter, 401 W. Morrison Road #B, and the Lompoc location will be at the Bridge House Shelter, 2025 Sweeney Road.

“We have provided shelter beds and hospitality to over 2,200 neighbors without homes in 40 nights. It has been a very cold, wet, unpredictable winter,” said Maria Long, director of the Warming Centers..

The surf forecast brings bad news for the Rincon Classic surf competition, which has been postponed yet again.

Small 1-3 foot surf was expected Thursday, followed by 2 to 4 feet Friday morning, and dropping back down on Saturday at 1-2 feet, according to Surfline.

However, a high surf advisory will remain in effect until mid-morning Friday in other areas — mainly west-facing beaches in the North County. Breakers from 8 to 12 feet are expected, with some sets to 14 feet.

