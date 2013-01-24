Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 4:27 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Writing Program Earns Certificate of Excellence

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | January 24, 2013 | 5:51 p.m.

The Writing Program at UC Santa Barbara has been honored for its commitment to excellence by the Conference on College Composition and Communication. It is one of only three programs to receive the award this year.

Linda Adler-Kassner
Linda Adler-Kassner

Certificates of Excellence are awarded annually to up to 20 writing programs that imaginatively address the needs of students while using best practices and effective assessment. UCSB’s Writing Program was recognized for its innovative curriculum; strong support for faculty; outstanding research benefiting the field; and attention to assessment practices, both inside and outside of program courses.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive the CCCC Certificate of Excellence,” said Linda Adler-Kassner, director of UCSB’s Writing Program. “We’ve worked hard to develop a range of classes that support undergraduates as they study and practice with writing in a variety of contexts and communities, and graduate courses that help students grow as writers and teachers.”

The Writing Program serves more than 7,000 students in lower- and upper- division courses every year. One of its strongest features, according to Adler-Kassner, is the range of academic offerings, including discipline-specific, interdisciplinary and professional writing courses.

The program also features a professional writing minor for upper-division students in three areas –– multimedia communication, business communication and professional editing. Next year, students will also be enrolled in a new emphasis –– writing and civic engagement.

With a faculty that includes 37 full-time lecturers and two professors, the program also supports graduate education by offering classes that focus on the study of writing and on developing academic and professional writing; and by training students in composition theory and pedagogy. Lower-division courses focus on the study of –– and practice with –– the kinds of writing expected by different audiences, particularly those in academia. These courses help students develop critical writing, reading, research and analysis strategies. Upper-division courses focus on the study and practice of writing in interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary, professional and civic contexts.

Most UCSB students take at least one upper-division course in the Writing Program, and many take far more. In its curriculum and in its faculty research, the program encourages an approach to writing that emphasizes its public nature, Adler-Kassner noted.

Students also participate in writing that extends beyond the university, she added, citing students in the Educational Opportunity Program who participate in specially designated sections of Writing 1 and Writing 2, and exchange letters with middle school students in the Oxnard School District throughout the quarter. This is part of the Writing Program’s Academic Communities for Excellence (ACE) Program.

“The university and middle school students come together near the end of the quarter for a festival that includes a tour of campus, a dinner and a shared reading of letters,” Adler-Kassner said.

In the area of assessment, the program is facilitating a large-scale research project to investigate the performance of students in writing-required courses, of which there are more than 100 in departments across campus.

Faculty members in the program have published numerous articles, book chapters and books about their research, which focuses on writing pedagogy, assessment, policy and theory. These include an assessment of online writing courses, and a study that examines student learning in general education writing and history courses.

Established in 1949, the CCCC is the world’s largest professional organization for researching and teaching composition, from writing to new media.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 